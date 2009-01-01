Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ALL YEARS X2 dual carb hull brace relocation bracket #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 29 Posts 514 ALL YEARS X2 dual carb hull brace relocation bracket 61975444_145315893276074_5336739303298957312_n.jpg



This bracket is for all years of the X2 - it moves the upper mounting location of the right side hull brace farther back to accommodate a dual carb setup with aftermarket arrestors. Will come with stainless hardware. I have these on FB for $50 shipped, PWCToday price is $40 shipped, but orders of 2 or more will $35 each. PM me or shoot me a text - 941 330 6749 - texts are answered much faster. This is a repop of a very old westcoast part that I've only ever seen one of. 1990 SN SJ // 701, Solas prop, Protec rideplate

1987 300sx // ISO KERKER PIPE

