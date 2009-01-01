Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: kawasaki sts 900 leaking water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Louisiana Age 37 Posts 1 kawasaki sts 900 leaking water I'm hoping to get some direction, advice, or assurance as to my issue at hand. I was given a 2002 Kawasaki STS 900 for free last summer (my first jet ski). The engine was in pieces in several boxes and Ziploc bags. I had to rebuild the entire top end. I got it running great and have been using it since last summer. Max rpm 7200-7300 with a top speed of 51-52 on GPS.



This past weekend, it sank on me in less than 45 seconds with absolutely ZERO warning. (thank god my kids weren't on it when this happened. They would have been scared for lift and the ski would have been a total loss) Luckily I was able to beach it before the engine sucked up any water. I found the driveshaft tube separated from the bottom of the hull and it allowed tons of water to enter the bilge. Upon further investigation, found someone had rigged this flange on the tube with clear silicone (not the right adhesive...IMO). My plan to repair this is to remove all the silicone and old factory brown goo from the entire area and scuff up the fiberglass. Use 5200 to re-adhere the tube to the fiberglass, and then fiberglass the entire tubing into the hull to avoid this from ever happening again. I would think that if I can get it set absolutely perfect, and make sure I have sufficient driveshaft clearance, I will never need to remove this component again.



Has anyone ever made this repair before? Would there be any reason I'm not seeing to repair it in such a manner? This is obviously over kill, but I'd rather be safe than sorry. I would be devastated if it sank again with my children on it.



thanks in advance for any replies!!

