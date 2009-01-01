|
DUAL 42mm Sudco restauration ( need help ! )
Hi .
I'am going to restaure a set of dual 42mm sudco for 750 .
current jetting ( H145....L75......Stock seat 1,6....... spring ????? )
did get a OEM replacement gasket kit Keinhin for both carbs.
did try to measure popoff with current settings and seat will not hol pressure ( look like leaking aroud the seat ) ( NO CLUE WHAT THAT MEAN !!!!)
Need to know the spring size ( on repair kit , 3 diff size but nothing about Gr description and popoff expected ) ?
Need to know what spring do i have to use and what popoff do i need to get ???
Any help apreciated . Best regards . Jack
