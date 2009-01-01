Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: CDK II fuel return blocked? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location MA Posts 1 CDK II fuel return blocked? I picked up a '94 ST 750 which has a Keihin CDK II, and I'm in the middle of rebuilding the carb. While cleaning and inspecting the passages, it seems the fuel return is completely blocked. I pulled the brass fitting from the carb body, and I'm unable to see any passageway. Am I way off course here? What am I missing?



return.png



Thanks,

Chris Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules