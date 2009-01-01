|
CDK II fuel return blocked?
I picked up a '94 ST 750 which has a Keihin CDK II, and I'm in the middle of rebuilding the carb. While cleaning and inspecting the passages, it seems the fuel return is completely blocked. I pulled the brass fitting from the carb body, and I'm unable to see any passageway. Am I way off course here? What am I missing?
Chris
