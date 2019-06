Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawi 145 mag pump 11/18 impeller #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jan 2008 Location winsted,ct....northwest corner... Age 32 Posts 358 Kawi 145 mag pump 11/18 impeller 11/18 cut back, thinblade

Great condition

. Moved to a super freak. Still have this laying around

Looking to get $150 shipped or make offer







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) Standalonekawi, zapco019 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules