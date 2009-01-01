|
Riva Flame Arrestors and 44mm adapters, Stock Dual 44 FA, Blowsion 36cc 760 Domes
Riva FAs and adapters for 44mm carbs. Good used condition, with bolts and clamps. $50 Shipped
Stock 44mm flame arrestor. Complete with hardware, screens, and bracket. $35 shipped
36cc 760 domes for Blowsion girdled cylinder heads. Good condition. Maybe a few scratches, but nothing deep, and no pitting. $25 shipped
All prices are OBO, and shipping is to the lower 48 only. Thanks for looking!
