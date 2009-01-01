|
1996 zxi 1100 leak at shaft seal
My 1996 zxi 1100 recently popped the bearing out of the shaft seal. After removing engine and replacing shaft seal Im now getting a large amount of water spraying through the screws at the seal. I pulled screws and put a larger washer/3m 5200, Im sure it will solve the leak.
My question is why is there so much back pressure from my impeller? First the bearing now this? At full speed shouldnt the pressure be away from the ski. The amount spraying threw the screws were extremely high pressure.
nothing obstructing the impeller.
there is a high performance impeller in the ski according to previous owner. I have no idea what impeller it is but the ski is at the rpm/speed it should be.
my only thought was maybe the impeller is throwing more water then stock and its backing up at the nozzle and forcing it back?
Any thoughts? Thanks guys.
