My 1996 zxi 1100 recently popped the bearing out of the shaft seal. After removing engine and replacing shaft seal Im now getting a large amount of water spraying through the screws at the seal. I pulled screws and put a larger washer/3m 5200, Im sure it will solve the leak.

My question is why is there so much back pressure from my impeller? First the bearing now this? At full speed shouldnt the pressure be away from the ski. The amount spraying threw the screws were extremely high pressure.

nothing obstructing the impeller.

there is a high performance impeller in the ski according to previous owner. I have no idea what impeller it is but the ski is at the rpm/speed it should be.

my only thought was maybe the impeller is throwing more water then stock and its backing up at the nozzle and forcing it back?

Any thoughts? Thanks guys.