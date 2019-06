Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Revese ( and steering) cable boot/collar/grommet placement #1 Resident Guru Join Date Oct 2010 Location Ocean Gate NJ Posts 995 Revese ( and steering) cable boot/collar/grommet placement Took this apart about three weeks ago, can't figure which is the correct way to put it together.



Is this boot supposed to go all the way to the grommet, and the collars placed on top if the boot



20190605_153408.jpg





or do the collars go on to of the metal



Honda F-12X

Re: Revese ( and steering) cable boot/collar/grommet placement Capture.JPG

