 750 sxi water injection
  Today, 05:17 PM #1
    Upyourkilt
    Upyourkilt is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Location
    Uk
    Age
    37
    Posts
    1

    750 sxi water injection

    Hi all, I've got a 1995 750 sxi with factory pipe and msd pulse width modulation device on in (water injection), only problem is the solenoid is buggered,is there any fix I can do as I can't find anywhere that deals with this set up, is there a other option to do water injection without the msd module and solenoid, any help appreciated thanks
  Today, 05:20 PM #2
    josh977
    josh977 is offline
    PWCToday Guru josh977's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    40
    Posts
    495

    Re: 750 sxi water injection

    I have solenoid parts and/or a spare tested solenoid

