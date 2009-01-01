Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 sxi water injection #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Uk Age 37 Posts 1 750 sxi water injection Hi all, I've got a 1995 750 sxi with factory pipe and msd pulse width modulation device on in (water injection), only problem is the solenoid is buggered,is there any fix I can do as I can't find anywhere that deals with this set up, is there a other option to do water injection without the msd module and solenoid, any help appreciated thanks #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 40 Posts 495 Re: 750 sxi water injection I have solenoid parts and/or a spare tested solenoid



I have solenoid parts and/or a spare tested solenoid



