|
|
-
750 sxi water injection
Hi all, I've got a 1995 750 sxi with factory pipe and msd pulse width modulation device on in (water injection), only problem is the solenoid is buggered,is there any fix I can do as I can't find anywhere that deals with this set up, is there a other option to do water injection without the msd module and solenoid, any help appreciated thanks
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 750 sxi water injection
I have solenoid parts and/or a spare tested solenoid
Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules