Thread: 96 gsx no start

96 gsx no start

I posted about having a dead mpem on my 96 gsx 787. Bought an aftermarket mpem as they don't have OEM ones anymore and couldn't find an oem used one in time. I out it in, connect all wires to match colours as best as possible going off the original one. But this aftermarket one is missing one wire, a white with grey stripe, the aftermarket doesn't have the dess antitheft and just uses the dess key as a tether switch so I figured that's what it was for, but I plug it all in, leave that one wire alone. I put the dess key on and 4 beeps, nothing on the dash and if I press the start button it just puts out a single beep at every press of the button. I'm lost at this point and pretty discouraged, bought this thing, used it for 20 minutes and now she's dead, and I just spent 300$ cad on a new mpem and still won't run. Anything you guys could think of and what could that wire be for ?

Re: 96 gsx no start

Well noob mistake on my part, just because parts are new doesn't mean their ready to go..... The 5a fuse on the new mpem wasn't fully seated. Jiggled all the fuses and all of a sudden 2 beeps and now she runs......

