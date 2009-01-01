 gsx rfi starter won't turn engine over
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:38 PM #1
    kcr357
    kcr357 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    37
    Posts
    3,964

    gsx rfi starter won't turn engine over

    Tried 3x starters, oem, new, no difference.
    Tried different batteries, jump box, using a car battery plus the ski battery, nothing.
    Tried bypassing the stock wiring with cables to eliminate possibility of corroded starter/negative battery cables, nothing.
    Engine spins freely, no hangups, starts up fine when I can position the engine at the perfect spot to allow momentum to get it turning over, but any other time it'll spin the engine to tdc then nothing.
    Tried bypassing the solenoid, nothing.
    Next step is setting ski on fire.
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:29 PM #2
    hemmjo
    hemmjo is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    Ohio
    Posts
    465

    Re: gsx rfi starter won't turn engine over

    So, sometimes it starts ok, but other times perhaps most times, it does not start?

    When yu try to start it and nothing happens, do you get any sounds or anything? buzzing, humming, wires heat up? anything at all?
    2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great. (Except for the one with engine that SBT put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into and is now sitting as I collect repair parts)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 