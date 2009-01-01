Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: gsx rfi starter won't turn engine over #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 37 Posts 3,964 gsx rfi starter won't turn engine over Tried 3x starters, oem, new, no difference.

Tried different batteries, jump box, using a car battery plus the ski battery, nothing.

Tried bypassing the stock wiring with cables to eliminate possibility of corroded starter/negative battery cables, nothing.

Engine spins freely, no hangups, starts up fine when I can position the engine at the perfect spot to allow momentum to get it turning over, but any other time it'll spin the engine to tdc then nothing.

Tried bypassing the solenoid, nothing.

So, sometimes it starts ok, but other times perhaps most times, it does not start?



When yu try to start it and nothing happens, do you get any sounds or anything? buzzing, humming, wires heat up? anything at all? 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great. (Except for the one with engine that SBT put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into and is now sitting as I collect repair parts)

