|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
650sx with 750, WTB Parts, info
I have a 88 650sx hull, I will be swapping a SP 750 into it with 650 electronics and lightened flywheel. I will be using the 650 stock exhaust and will modify it. I currently have a skat 15 pitch in the ski and a solas 16 I may put on later or while I have the motor out for ease, but I dont want to make too many changes at once. I would also like to fill the pump while the motor is out. From there I will make other individual upgrades as I go.
I have a dual intake and a set of dual keihin 40s w/ three jets. They seem alright but I have not used them before. I am missing one of the black plastic pieces that are on the inside, but I think those are available on Partzilla.
I need to buy:
For motor:
750 reed valves
Flame arrestors and adapters. Not sure if aftermarket or stock is more ideal. Ive read pros and cons, I like the aftermarket look too. If anyone has some of the adapters and bolts let me know.
for ski:
Tachometer, or hour meter at the very least
3 way blowsion bilge switch.
I have an R&D o-ring Head I will probably put on part way through the season.
Any other suggestions?
Thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- Pb300
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules