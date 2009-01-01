Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx with 750, WTB Parts, info #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location East Side Michigan Age 26 Posts 128 650sx with 750, WTB Parts, info I have a 88 650sx hull, I will be swapping a SP 750 into it with 650 electronics and lightened flywheel. I will be using the 650 stock exhaust and will modify it. I currently have a skat 15 pitch in the ski and a solas 16 I may put on later or while I have the motor out for ease, but I dont want to make too many changes at once. I would also like to fill the pump while the motor is out. From there I will make other individual upgrades as I go.



I have a dual intake and a set of dual keihin 40s w/ three jets. They seem alright but I have not used them before. I am missing one of the black plastic pieces that are on the inside, but I think those are available on Partzilla.



I need to buy:



For motor:



750 reed valves



Flame arrestors and adapters. Not sure if aftermarket or stock is more ideal. Ive read pros and cons, I like the aftermarket look too. If anyone has some of the adapters and bolts let me know.



for ski:

Tachometer, or hour meter at the very least

3 way blowsion bilge switch.





I have an R&D o-ring Head I will probably put on part way through the season.



Any other suggestions?



