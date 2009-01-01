Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 GTX-DI dead cylinder #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2010 Location Maryland Posts 463 2002 GTX-DI dead cylinder My DI is finally giving me problems. It lost power and I have determined that the PTO cylinder is not working. Here is what I have done so far. I do have a CanDooPro. There are no codes. The engine starts easily and idles ok but it surges a little bit.



When I shut down the PTO cylinder there is no change in the idle. When I shut down the mag cylinder the engine stalls immediately.



Both fuel injectors activate

Both air injectors activate

I switched the coils and the problem stayed with the PTO cylinder

There is a strong spark at both plugs

Compression is equal at 135 psi in both cylinders.



My next step is switching the fuel injectors.



