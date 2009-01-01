My DI is finally giving me problems. It lost power and I have determined that the PTO cylinder is not working. Here is what I have done so far. I do have a CanDooPro. There are no codes. The engine starts easily and idles ok but it surges a little bit.
When I shut down the PTO cylinder there is no change in the idle. When I shut down the mag cylinder the engine stalls immediately.
Both fuel injectors activate
Both air injectors activate
I switched the coils and the problem stayed with the PTO cylinder
There is a strong spark at both plugs
Compression is equal at 135 psi in both cylinders.
My next step is switching the fuel injectors.
Am I on the right track?