Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999 GSXL questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location AZ Posts 35 1999 GSXL questions I'm curious what to be looking for I'm going to check out a 1999 GSX limited. What should compression be and what should I look for? I have a 1989 Kawasaki 650SX and I know how to compression checks and what not.



And any other general info would be great thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules