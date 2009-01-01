Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 speedster sea doo 200 few questions before i buy #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location sdsdsd Age 33 Posts 66 2006 speedster sea doo 200 few questions before i buy So i have come across what i think is a good deal on a 2006 speedster sea doo 200 its in great shape he wants $3200 but 1 intercooler went bad and wiped out the motor thats what i am told. I have only owned yamahas and before i buy this thing i want to know what i am getting in to. I know 4tech engines are costly to fix but i plan on trying to rebuild it myself or find a used one. The guy also said the turbos where redone 3 years ago again i know nothing about turbos. Are there any major issues with this model boat ? i dont want to get into something i cant get out of ahahaha So any info you guys have about this boat will help.

