Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 GP760 electrical issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location North Carolina Age 55 Posts 1 1997 GP760 electrical issue I have a 1997 GP 760 that worked great up until Memorial Day, when it decided to do nothing when I hit the start button.



I got it home and rinsed off, then replaced the battery cable end, which was corroded. I cleaned all my terminals and connections, but still got nothing when I hit the switch. The next step was to look at the Starter Relay. I jumped it, and the engine happily turned over, but I didn't get it started (wasn't sure if I should try that way). So the engine isn't seized at least. I tried to bypass the kill switch by jumping the connector with a copper wire, but still nothing. To be honest, I'm not sure if I did that right, I basically connected the white and black wires (I think those were the right ones according to the wiring diagram I have).



Any help/guidance you can give me will be welcome. I'm new to all this, but not new to basic mechanics. I actually gutted another 760 that was in a bad hull and put it in a new (used) one that I found cheap, and it worked really well for a few days before it quit working. I'm just not good with the electrical stuff.

