2004 Aquatrax F12x - loss of power and control after dock rope intake Hey guys - A few days ago I made a rookie mistake and left my dock rope (fairly thin) hanging next to my '04 F12x while putting her back on the trailer. Heard a weird noise when I gave it some throttle so I shut off the engine.



Looked down below and sure enough, my dock rope was sucked into the intake and wrapped around the drive shaft.



When I got home, it looked like the easiest way to get the rope out was to remove the intake grate, unwind and cut as necessary. I didn't see the rope getting into the impeller, but it did get pulled into the other side a bit, where the shaft enters the engine compartment.



I noted some old silicone, non-sticky, around certain areas of the intake grate, but the grate had come off with no sticky resistance at all, so I figured I could just reinstall and likely be fine. I had pulled the plugs out in order to make it easier to turn the driveshaft if need be, but didn't end up really being necessary. Reinstalled everything and started her up in the driveway with water hose hooked up and it sounded and ran fine.



Back out on the water the next day, something didn't feel right backing out from the dock, like a slight loss of power. Taking her out past the no-wake zone, and getting going a bit, I felt like the "tires were spinning" so to speak and like I had loss of traction where I should have been getting moving pretty quickly. Once it did get going, I felt like the ski was slipping sideways and getting tippy for some reason... very odd.



All that to say, any chance any or all of this bad behavior may be caused by my not sealing the intake grate, and maybe cavitation or something?



