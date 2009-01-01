Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dual Buckshots on a SXR 800 motor in a X2. Jetting help. #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 39 Posts 558 Dual Buckshots on a SXR 800 motor in a X2. Jetting help. Hey guys,

Was wondering where do I even start on jetting on my current build?

I have a sxr800 motor with fresh rebuilt.

Exhaust is optional, factory super jet chamber, factory 750sx banana chamber, PJS pipe for a X2, or coffman pipe.

Dual Buck shots.

Timing jumper

v-force reeds

ADA head

Riding area is from 4550 to 5010 feet.

