Hey guys,
Was wondering where do I even start on jetting on my current build?
I have a sxr800 motor with fresh rebuilt.
Exhaust is optional, factory super jet chamber, factory 750sx banana chamber, PJS pipe for a X2, or coffman pipe.
Dual Buck shots.
Timing jumper
v-force reeds
ADA head
Riding area is from 4550 to 5010 feet.
Any help would be great.