SXR 800 wet of dry chamber by factory pipe in a X2?
Hello all,
Was wondering if anyone has ran the sxr wet or dry pipe in a X2? If so how did it run? I know everyone says to run the yami B-pipe chamber.
Re: SXR 800 wet of dry chamber by factory pipe in a X2?
I've heard the SRX Wet pipe fits and works well. I'm running a Factory Wave Blaster pipe and it hits hard.
Re: SXR 800 wet of dry chamber by factory pipe in a X2?
Ya I road one with that same pipe and it was awesome. Just dont want to buy something I cannot use.
