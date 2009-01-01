 SXR 800 wet of dry chamber by factory pipe in a X2?
    SXR 800 wet of dry chamber by factory pipe in a X2?

    Hello all,
    Was wondering if anyone has ran the sxr wet or dry pipe in a X2? If so how did it run? I know everyone says to run the yami B-pipe chamber.


    Re: SXR 800 wet of dry chamber by factory pipe in a X2?

    I've heard the SRX Wet pipe fits and works well. I'm running a Factory Wave Blaster pipe and it hits hard.
    Re: SXR 800 wet of dry chamber by factory pipe in a X2?

    Ya I road one with that same pipe and it was awesome. Just dont want to buy something I cannot use.


