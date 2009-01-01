 Over torqued or Stripped spark plug?
  Today, 08:45 AM
    spartanben
    Rankspartanben is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2018
    Location
    Orlando
    Posts
    3

    Over torqued or Stripped spark plug?

    Hey ya'll so I forgot to plug the bungs so my F12X took in some water. I took off the spark plugs and cranked it (no water came out thoigh) and I kinda messed up putting a plug back in... so i followed the instructions, I hand tightened it, everything was smooth, then when I went to tight it the rest of the way, about 1/4ths a circle I noticed it was way too tight, then the thread broke off... there was some oil at the end of the plug so maybe I over torqued it but at the same time it broke off way too fast, I barely tightened it past hand tight. What do you guys think? I am worried I cross threaded it....

    Edit - the title is supposed to say cross threaded not stripped
    Last edited by Rankspartanben; Today at 08:49 AM.
