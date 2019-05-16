 Seadoo xp bronze pumps, props, gsx pump, Seadoo cover and under cover.
  1. Today, 01:51 AM #1
    Junk#52
    Junk#52 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    30
    Posts
    10

    Seadoo xp bronze pumps, props, gsx pump, Seadoo cover and under cover.

    - 140mm bronze pump stock prop needs wear ring *make offer

    - gsx bronze pump with good wear ring *make offer

    - 17/26 skat great shape 140mm $130 shipped

    - nice condition stock xp prop 140mm $40 shipped

    - seadoo x4 cover lil dirty bottom corner torn *Make offer

    - like new undercover for bars and seat *Make offer

    Any reasonable offer will be considered.. taking up room in my small garage (920) 242 - 4132 Thanks
