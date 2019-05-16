|
|
-
Seadoo xp bronze pumps, props, gsx pump, Seadoo cover and under cover.
- 140mm bronze pump stock prop needs wear ring *make offer
- gsx bronze pump with good wear ring *make offer
- 17/26 skat great shape 140mm $130 shipped
- nice condition stock xp prop 140mm $40 shipped
- seadoo x4 cover lil dirty bottom corner torn *Make offer
- like new undercover for bars and seat *Make offer
Any reasonable offer will be considered.. taking up room in my small garage (920) 242 - 4132 Thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules