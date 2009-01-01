Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kaw 750 BIG PIN Cylinder and Pistons #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2011 Location Clovis, CA Posts 59 Kaw 750 BIG PIN Cylinder and Pistons cyl4.JPGcyl top.JPGcyl 22.JPGcyl 3.JPGcyl 2.JPGBore 1.JPGbore 2.JPG



Decided to go small pin. need to sell my big pin top end.



Kaw 750 Big pin cylinder, #22, freshly bored 0.5 over, with pistons. Stock, no porting.

WSM Platinum Pistons kit, and big pin bearings.



I'm curious, what is the difference "tween a 750 #22 Big Pin Cylinder and a #22 750 Small Pin Cylinder?



I realize that the Big Pin Cases have 12 Intake Manifold Studs and the Small Pin Cases have 10 Intake Manifold Studs.



The Big Pin Crankshaft PTO End is 20mm and the Small Pin Crankshaft PTO End is 18mm.



Big Pin Wrist Pin Bearing measures 22mm and the Small Pin Wrist Pin Bearing measures 20mm.



