 Kaw 750 BIG PIN Cylinder and Pistons
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 10:26 PM #1
    moman5373
    moman5373 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Clovis, CA
    Posts
    59

    Kaw 750 BIG PIN Cylinder and Pistons

    cyl4.JPGcyl top.JPGcyl 22.JPGcyl 3.JPGcyl 2.JPGBore 1.JPGbore 2.JPG

    Decided to go small pin. need to sell my big pin top end.

    Kaw 750 Big pin cylinder, #22, freshly bored 0.5 over, with pistons. Stock, no porting.
    WSM Platinum Pistons kit, and big pin bearings.

    You cover Paypal fee, shipping included in the USA. Will ship two separate packages. $435.00
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:47 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    Resident Guru JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,099

    Re: Kaw 750 BIG PIN Cylinder and Pistons

    I'm curious, what is the difference "tween a 750 #22 Big Pin Cylinder and a #22 750 Small Pin Cylinder?

    I realize that the Big Pin Cases have 12 Intake Manifold Studs and the Small Pin Cases have 10 Intake Manifold Studs.

    The Big Pin Crankshaft PTO End is 20mm and the Small Pin Crankshaft PTO End is 18mm.

    Big Pin Wrist Pin Bearing measures 22mm and the Small Pin Wrist Pin Bearing measures 20mm.

    Other than Porting differences, what other differences are there between a Big Pin 750 and a Small Pin 750?
    Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Yesterday at 11:48 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:57 PM #3
    moman5373
    moman5373 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Clovis, CA
    Posts
    59

    Re: Kaw 750 BIG PIN Cylinder and Pistons

    Quote Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet View Post
    I'm curious, what is the difference "tween a 750 #22 Big Pin Cylinder and a #22 750 Small Pin Cylinder?

    I realize that the Big Pin Cases have 12 Intake Manifold Studs and the Small Pin Cases have 10 Intake Manifold Studs.

    The Big Pin Crankshaft PTO End is 20mm and the Small Pin Crankshaft PTO End is 18mm.

    Big Pin Wrist Pin Bearing measures 22mm and the Small Pin Wrist Pin Bearing measures 20mm.

    Other than Porting differences, what other differences are there between a Big Pin 750 and a Small Pin 750?
    I dont have a lot of experience with BP but the sleeve skirts are taller than my SP. I think you have the modify the case.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 