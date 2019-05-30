 94 750sx engine cover, cylinders, reeds etc. OP flame arrestor
  Today, 06:37 PM #1
    Virgin Air
    Virgin Air is online now
    Top Dog Virgin Air's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2012
    Location
    Wa.
    Age
    51
    Posts
    1,294

    94 750sx engine cover, cylinders, reeds etc. OP flame arrestor

    Moving in the next week or two and getting rid of extra parts...

    Minty 94 750sx engine cover $100.00 No shipping. In middle of moving and no box that size or time to deal with it.. Sorry, local pickup only in Western Wa.

    #20 SP cylinder (stock bore) Needs bore $95.00 shipped

    #29 BP cylinder & pistons $150.00 shipped. No clips or needle bearings. Needs hone & rings, bearings were making noise so I pulled it apart before it went.

    Ocean Pro flame arrestor for 44/46 Mikuni. $35.00 shipped

    750 reeds. $50.00 shipped

    I have 2 sets of BP cases, 1 green and 1 silver if anyone is interested, make offer.

    Buyer pays PayPal fees if not gifted

    61468034_442188959674522_5682102064566501376_n.jpg61623535_442188933007858_7085003932954525696_n.jpg61599801_442188906341194_991805379979509760_n.jpg61193073_442188986341186_2193180188768993280_n.jpg20190530_143548.jpg20190530_143607.jpg20190530_143613.jpg20190530_143624.jpg20190530_143628.jpg20190604_113539.jpg20190604_113533.jpg20190604_113520.jpg20190604_113516.jpg20190604_113508.jpg20190604_113503.jpg20190604_113455.jpg20190604_113447.jpg20190604_113439.jpg20190604_113429.jpg20190530_111729.jpg
    2000 750 Sxi Pro. Factory Limited pipe, 40mm mikuni's, 13/18 SXR blade, Kommander head, Newmiller Freestyle ported #22 cylinder, lightened flywheel, aquavane & Worx ride plate, trued hull, AC handlepole. 51.8 mph

    1995 750 Sxi. stock

    1993 550 Sx. PJS intake & 15.5 skat.


  Today, 06:38 PM #2
    Virgin Air
    Virgin Air is online now
    Top Dog Virgin Air's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2012
    Location
    Wa.
    Age
    51
    Posts
    1,294

    Re: 94 750sx engine cover, cylinders, reeds etc. OP flame arrestor

    20190530_111705.jpg20190530_111714.jpg20190530_104259.jpg
    2000 750 Sxi Pro. Factory Limited pipe, 40mm mikuni's, 13/18 SXR blade, Kommander head, Newmiller Freestyle ported #22 cylinder, lightened flywheel, aquavane & Worx ride plate, trued hull, AC handlepole. 51.8 mph

    1995 750 Sxi. stock

    1993 550 Sx. PJS intake & 15.5 skat.


