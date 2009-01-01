|
650SX needs to be primed every start?
Took my 650sx out the other day for a few hours, and it ran great. Fires up after 1 or 2 prime pumps, and then rides great. Although after falling and the engine stops, it won't fire with a normal crank. Even after riding the ski for a while, no matter how warmed up it was. I need to prime it every time, which can be a little annoying. Should I be worried something is going bad?
Has anybody had this issue and have a solution? Any help is appreciated!
