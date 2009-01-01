 650SX needs to be primed every start?
  Today, 06:30 PM
    Mdarling27
    Mdarling27 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Location
    Washington
    Age
    22
    Posts
    28

    650SX needs to be primed every start?

    Took my 650sx out the other day for a few hours, and it ran great. Fires up after 1 or 2 prime pumps, and then rides great. Although after falling and the engine stops, it won't fire with a normal crank. Even after riding the ski for a while, no matter how warmed up it was. I need to prime it every time, which can be a little annoying. Should I be worried something is going bad?

    Has anybody had this issue and have a solution? Any help is appreciated!
  Today, 07:39 PM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    Top Dog Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,683

    Re: 650SX needs to be primed every start?

    Check compression
