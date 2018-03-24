Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Where do I install a tow valve? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location NY Age 48 Posts 11 Where do I install a tow valve? I have a 2001 XL800. Where does the shut off valve go? I was told the water inlet has to be shut when being towed? Can someone tell me or post a pic? Thank #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,377 Re: Where do I install a tow valve? There is a water inlet on the bottom rear of the exhaust manifold. You need to install it on that line. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



#3 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2016 Location slower lower Delaware Age 55 Posts 221 Re: Where do I install a tow valve? IMG_20180324_130820253.jpgIMG_20180324_130820253.jpg



This is from my 02 gp800r. Follow the flush line down to the Y where it connects to the cooling line. Then back up into the cooling line before the Y.

I used a valve from rainbird irrigation at home depot's web site. It's 1/2" barbed on both ends.

