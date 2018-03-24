 Where do I install a tow valve?
  Today, 06:26 PM #1
    mnm99
    Where do I install a tow valve?

    I have a 2001 XL800. Where does the shut off valve go? I was told the water inlet has to be shut when being towed? Can someone tell me or post a pic? Thank
  Today, 07:20 PM #2
    Myself
    Re: Where do I install a tow valve?

    There is a water inlet on the bottom rear of the exhaust manifold. You need to install it on that line.
  Today, 07:43 PM #3
    Dave in DE
    Re: Where do I install a tow valve?

    IMG_20180324_130820253.jpgIMG_20180324_130820253.jpg

    This is from my 02 gp800r. Follow the flush line down to the Y where it connects to the cooling line. Then back up into the cooling line before the Y.
    I used a valve from rainbird irrigation at home depot's web site. It's 1/2" barbed on both ends.
    I use it when flushing also to make all the hose water go into motor. Just be sure to open it after you flush.
