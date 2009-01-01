|
intakes? Westcoast or jetsport?
I have a jetsport intake and a westcoast intake for my 650 sx which has a westcoast pipe and a 44mm SBN mikuni. It currently has the jetsport intake. I picked up a spare engine and it had a westcoast intake. I don't think it would make much of a difference but what do the experts think? I am thinking of putting the westcoast on because it already has a westcoast pipe. Would like to hear some opinions... and what you guys would put on.
If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
Top Dog
Re: intakes? Westcoast or jetsport?
I dont think there will be any difference between the two. Im with you on running the westcoast to match though.
