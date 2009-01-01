Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: intakes? Westcoast or jetsport? #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Age 49 Posts 572 intakes? Westcoast or jetsport? I have a jetsport intake and a westcoast intake for my 650 sx which has a westcoast pipe and a 44mm SBN mikuni. It currently has the jetsport intake. I picked up a spare engine and it had a westcoast intake. I don't think it would make much of a difference but what do the experts think? I am thinking of putting the westcoast on because it already has a westcoast pipe. Would like to hear some opinions... and what you guys would put on. If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!! #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,955 Re: intakes? Westcoast or jetsport? I dont think there will be any difference between the two. Im with you on running the westcoast to match though.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-81 JS440

