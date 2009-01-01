 intakes? Westcoast or jetsport?
  Today, 02:15 PM #1
    needforspeed
    needforspeed is offline
    I dream skis needforspeed's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    New Jersey
    Age
    49
    Posts
    572

    intakes? Westcoast or jetsport?

    I have a jetsport intake and a westcoast intake for my 650 sx which has a westcoast pipe and a 44mm SBN mikuni. It currently has the jetsport intake. I picked up a spare engine and it had a westcoast intake. I don't think it would make much of a difference but what do the experts think? I am thinking of putting the westcoast on because it already has a westcoast pipe. Would like to hear some opinions... and what you guys would put on.
    If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
  Today, 03:00 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    30
    Posts
    1,955

    Re: intakes? Westcoast or jetsport?

    I dont think there will be any difference between the two. Im with you on running the westcoast to match though.
