|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Aquatrax parts sources???
Does anyone have any links to a good Aquatrax parts source??
Years ago Dennis Kirk and maybe even RockyMountainATV carried parts for PWC's.
But, it seems like they (and Honda themselves) have abandoned the Aquatrax line?
Looking for a replacement gauge screen (scratched to hades and back) and a shock/ lift for the front "hood".
Ive done internet searches, but other that PWC superstore and e bay, there is nothing at all out there.
-
Re: Aquatrax parts sources???
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)
- banjomaniac
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules