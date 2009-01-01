 Aquatrax parts sources???
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:02 PM #1
    OAS
    OAS is offline
    PWCToday Newbie OAS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    NM
    Posts
    6

    Aquatrax parts sources???

    Does anyone have any links to a good Aquatrax parts source??

    Years ago Dennis Kirk and maybe even RockyMountainATV carried parts for PWC's.

    But, it seems like they (and Honda themselves) have abandoned the Aquatrax line?

    Looking for a replacement gauge screen (scratched to hades and back) and a shock/ lift for the front "hood".

    Ive done internet searches, but other that PWC superstore and e bay, there is nothing at all out there.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:52 PM #2
    blackhecilopters
    blackhecilopters is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    NY
    Posts
    9

    Re: Aquatrax parts sources???

    https://jetskisint.com/honda.html
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. banjomaniac

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 