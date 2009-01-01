Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Check engine light after changing spark plugs? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location NJ Posts 7 Check engine light after changing spark plugs? HI All,



Hope your season is going well.



I recently changed the spark plugs in my 2017 Yamaha VXR Waverunner. Test ride went well, but on way back in check engine light and alarm started sounding. I reseated the coil connector plug thingies, alarm still came on. I disconnected battery for about 15 minutes, took another ride. Ski rode perfectly for 20 min. ON way back in, check engine light and alarm again. The original error code was 151 (I believe, it hasn't displayed again). I think that is the Throttle position sensor?



I used NGK LFR6A plugs which is what I understood are the correct ones.



I am not sure what to look at. Any hints on this? Ever happened to anyone else?



