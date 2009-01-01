|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Throttle linearity
I have a js440 with a newly rebuilt 550 installed. Runs great! But... Throttle response is low to rocket with nothing between. This is the wife's ski and she wants a more linear response. Advice?
BN44 and all stock 550/exhaust (jetsport)
Came with advanced timing at about 30. Was told I could decrease to stock to improve linearity, but I don't want to pull the engine again to pull the flywheel... How to change timing with pics through access ports?
Anyone? Anyone?
TIA
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules