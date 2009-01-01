I have a js440 with a newly rebuilt 550 installed. Runs great! But... Throttle response is low to rocket with nothing between. This is the wife's ski and she wants a more linear response. Advice?
BN44 and all stock 550/exhaust (jetsport)

Came with advanced timing at about 30. Was told I could decrease to stock to improve linearity, but I don't want to pull the engine again to pull the flywheel... How to change timing with pics through access ports?

Anyone? Anyone?
TIA