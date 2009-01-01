 750sx jet dynamics intake grate
  1. Today, 11:18 AM #1
    SBrider
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    3,589
    Blog Entries
    1

    750sx jet dynamics intake grate

    fits 750 standups, not sure if it will fit 800 has seen some salt water but still very usable , 120 plus shipping.
    IMG_4756.JPGIMG_4757.JPG
  2. Today, 12:22 PM #2
    lakehoon
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    in the garage
    Age
    35
    Posts
    582
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: 750sx jet dynamics intake grate

    What number is on it,?
  3. Today, 12:26 PM #3
    lakehoon
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    in the garage
    Age
    35
    Posts
    582
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: 750sx jet dynamics intake grate

    Pm sent
