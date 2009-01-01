 750/800 carbon reeds
  Today, 10:57 AM #1
    SBrider
    750/800 carbon reeds

    have a set of reeds in cages with stuffers they are boyesen dual stage 65 plus shipping
  Today, 11:34 AM #2
    DeMan686
    Re: 750/800 carbon reeds

    Pics


  Today, 12:16 PM #3
    SBrider
    Re: 750/800 carbon reeds

    IMG_4758.JPGIMG_4759.JPG
    maybe they are carbon tech but look like boyesen
