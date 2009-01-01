Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Hooker 10/16 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2012 Location N.E OHIO Age 32 Posts 107 Hooker 10/16 So Ive done a lot of searching and reading about 750 x2 impellers and I see everyone recommending or running the hooker 10-16 or cutback Sxr you can read for days and drive yourself crazy on others opinions. Ive rode 2 750 x2 both with 10-16 hookers. Lightened 650 electronics sbn46. Coffmans pipe west coast mani milled heads. One of them has port work by newmiller a ocean pro nozzle And I just dont feel like theres a whole lot of bottom end on either one Am I expecting more than a 650 pump can produce or what?? I run a strait 16 on a 750 x2 stock nozzle and trim sbn44 diverter mani. Lightened 750 electronics 3738 cdi Coffmans pipe west coast mani and dont have quite the bottom end that the 10-16 does. but run almost same top speed. Like I said am I just expecting more from a x2 then Im going to get. Or would it benefit me to get a different impeller ? Its hard to justify the price of a hooker when Im just not that impressed in the difference from my strait 16 #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location United States Age 34 Posts 380 Re: Hooker 10/16 I run a C75 big hub 9/17 and R&D pump stuffer in my 650sx with 750SP with full mods and I think it has pretty good low end. Also clocks at 48mph which I don't think is too bad either. #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,247 Re: Hooker 10/16 Which 750 cylinders were they? What kind of compression did each have? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

