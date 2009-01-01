Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: flywheel cover spring/washer combo #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Los Angeles, CA Posts 23 flywheel cover spring/washer combo On an STX/ZXi 1100, inside the flywheel cover is a little spring and a couple of washers that sit in a hole to push back against the bendix. I don't know what the correct term is or how/where to find these parts. Can anyone help with this? Thanks. #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 55 Posts 29,558 Re: flywheel cover spring/washer combo Untitled-3.jpg



Untitled-2.jpg



You can buy these parts from any Kawasaki dealer or other parts suppliers.

Also:



Untitled-4.jpg



Untitled-5.jpg Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

