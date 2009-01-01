|
flywheel cover spring/washer combo
On an STX/ZXi 1100, inside the flywheel cover is a little spring and a couple of washers that sit in a hole to push back against the bendix. I don't know what the correct term is or how/where to find these parts. Can anyone help with this? Thanks.
Re: flywheel cover spring/washer combo
Untitled-3.jpg
Untitled-2.jpg
You can buy these parts from any Kawasaki dealer or other parts suppliers.
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Re: flywheel cover spring/washer combo
