Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 02 GP1200R with a minor issue when hard acceleration from stop when cold ski stumbles #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2007 Location Dallas, TX Age 35 Posts 83 02 GP1200R with a minor issue when hard acceleration from stop when cold ski stumbles So I just bought a nice 02 GP1200r late last week for a good deal of $1800 with trailer. It has 98 hours on it but the motor was rebuilt 15 hours ago due to a oil injection problem. Anyway, it starts right up and has good compression. I took it tot he lake for the first time yesterday and it runs great almost everywhere but when you let it sit for 10 minutes or so and then go try and accelerate hard from low speeds or a stop it stumbles and even dies sometimes at low mph. Once you get it above 25mph or let it warm up for a few minutes the problem totally goes away. Any idea what the problem is? It is alls tock with a D plate and chip as well. I also put new plugs in it and use premix 50 to 1 ratio. Thanks! 2002 Yamaha GP1200R



#2 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2009 Location Reno,Nv. Posts 905 Re: 02 GP1200R with a minor issue when hard acceleration from stop when cold ski stum Well ten minutes IS ten min., it's not a horse lol. That probably result of dirty,weak initial fuel delivery.

New motor 15 hours ago how bout all new kits with valves with carbs rebuilt ? '88 550-ride plate,intake grate,intake manfold,carb '96 GTX-1mm overbore,F/a's,intake grate,port timed for mid and top end '95 FX 1- usually take this motor to 753cc with exhaust porting and reeds #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2007 Location Dallas, TX Age 35 Posts 83 Re: 02 GP1200R with a minor issue when hard acceleration from stop when cold ski stum Do you think the carbs need rebuilding? The ski was not used much since the rebuild 3 years ago. The owner said they had the old gas drained and filled halfway up with fresh premixed gas and oil. Any chance the problem will go away after I run a tank or two through it? 2002 Yamaha GP1200R



#4 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2009 Location Reno,Nv. Posts 905 Re: 02 GP1200R with a minor issue when hard acceleration from stop when cold ski stum It's worth a try to get used to using a good gas with cleaning additive in it now and see if it gets better.

But passages and parts in carb circuits so small and kinda flimsy , I/you can get surpised at not so perfect anymore. '88 550-ride plate,intake grate,intake manfold,carb '96 GTX-1mm overbore,F/a's,intake grate,port timed for mid and top end '95 FX 1- usually take this motor to 753cc with exhaust porting and reeds #5 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2009 Location Reno,Nv. Posts 905 Re: 02 GP1200R with a minor issue when hard acceleration from stop when cold ski stum Oh wait, you did say it dies sometimes. Yeah you like it to work great. Rebuild. '88 550-ride plate,intake grate,intake manfold,carb '96 GTX-1mm overbore,F/a's,intake grate,port timed for mid and top end '95 FX 1- usually take this motor to 753cc with exhaust porting and reeds #6 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2007 Location Dallas, TX Age 35 Posts 83 Re: 02 GP1200R with a minor issue when hard acceleration from stop when cold ski stum Here are what the plugs look like after about 2 hours of use yesterday. I also rechecked compression and it is even on all cylinders just to make sure. It only died ones when I really gave it gas cold from a dead stop. It just usually stumbled a bit for a minute until warming up and then never missed a beat. 20190603_154510.jpg20190603_154601.jpg20190603_154641.jpg 2002 Yamaha GP1200R



