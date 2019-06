Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Js550 factory pipe? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2014 Location Acton, CA Age 24 Posts 154 Js550 factory pipe? jusr picked up a full factory exhaust for a 550. Just curious, anybody ridden a 550 with one before? Iíve only seen one in my life but never ridden with one installed. The expansion chamber is huge! Itís got the water screws to tune as well. Thing looks b*tchinnn 1990 Yamaha Superjet SN 701 62T

1984 Kawasaki SJ650 (Yamasaki) (being built.) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 35 Posts 3,274 Re: Js550 factory pipe? yep i had one in my 550 it was a great pipe. mine was a ported reed engine with dual 38 sbns. there is a 3rd water bleed hole in the bottom of the pipe that i plugged with epoxy putty so only water injected in the exhaust stream from the screw holes. Attached Images finished ski1.jpg (1.56 MB, 18 views) Last edited by fastgtfairlane; Today at 04:13 PM .



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

That's badass! Ya I've ridden some 650s with a factory pipe and they were fast af! So was curious to see how they did on 550's.

1990 Yamaha Superjet SN 701 62T
1984 Kawasaki SJ650 (Yamasaki) (being built.)

