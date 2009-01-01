1991 Kawasaki 650 Tandem Sport good compression, no spark with trailer $700
This ski ran last year but i hooked up the battery backwards and now it won't start. I tried changing the CDI, but it only sparks on the first revolution and then no spark. I really do not have the time or energy to get this thing back in the water. Needs decals and possibly a stator.. turns over now. compressions both over 160psi. Freshwater machine, no corrosion. No fiberglass damage. Call or text 865-242-3092
Located in knoxville TN.
Ski $450
Trailer $250