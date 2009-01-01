Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: The Deal of the Day - oil tank 275000177 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location Lake Tapps Age 51 Posts 3 The Deal of the Day - oil tank 275000177 I have a thing about owning 3 Jet Skis. 1 that my family and myself ride, a really old GSXL that my son and I only ride and then guest ski of the year, a used, broken 2 stroke that I make functional for cheap that anyone can ride, typically sold near the end of the season to those last minute folks trying to find a ski to end the Summer. This year's model, the 2001 GTX RFI.



Neighborhood garage sale (HUGE for Lake Community) Wife calls me to tell me there is a green and white GTX (My favorite is 1996) so I come out to see it expecting it to be a 94/95 and behold it is an 01 RFI sitting on a galvy trailer. This is a neighbor a few blocks away, he swears it runs fine but there is no battery to validate. He tells me he is asking 725 dollars for this really clean GTX. I pull the pto cover and the plugs, roll the engine over nicely just to verify it isn't seized and figure that I am likely into some form of engine repair but for 725 I am perfectly fine with this. I did notice a little oil in the bilge and asked him where it came from. His response was "I told the kids not to overfill it" TRANSLATION = oil tank is split. Still unwavering from my purchase I figured I was buying new oil tank. Bought it, he tossed in a full gallon of Synthetic Bombardier 2 stroke, cover and let me on my way. Got it home, new AGM battery, fires right up and sounds fine. Compression good both holes, 171 hours, all the gauges work. Still expecting something, I back it down the launch and tell my kid to just leave it on the trailer until we are sure it is good to go. Sure enough the RFI fired right up again, revved good, peed out the back and no leaking into the bilge. Son took off on the ski and eventually ran it over to our dock after 30 minutes of riding. Dry as a bone in the bilge except for the leftover oil film and he said it ran perfectly. WTH? There HAS to be something seriously wrong that I just can't find. BTW, I put the trailer up for sale after I got the Jetski home on CraigsScam, sold the single place for 500, so I am out 225 for a working 2001 GTX and 100 for an AGM battery.



Knowing the 96 models had the one piece oil tanks, I went on to find a new one. COME ON MAN. SERIOUSLY? Only two piece jobs available? Found one on ebay for 100 bucks but that is some old yellowing nastiness from 'Nam. Guess that is where I got burned, it is going to cost me almost 50% of what I paid for the ski to fix this problem. And Bombardier has decided to forget all about the proper one piece tank in lieu of the splitter? That's just dirty.

