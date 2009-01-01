 750sx R&D Intake/Vforce Reeds/46mm Makuni
  Today, 11:42 AM
    twisterad3
    twisterad3 is online now
    Frequent Poster twisterad3's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    Idaho
    Age
    34
    Posts
    225

    750sx R&D Intake/Vforce Reeds/46mm Makuni

    Selling as a lot:
    - R&D Intake
    -------With gasket
    - vforce Carbon Reeds
    -------With Gaskets
    - 46mm Mikuni
    -------K&N Filter
    -------Air filter adapter
    -------Billet throttle wheel

    $430 (PayPal Friends and Family) shipped USPS
    $443.15 non-friends/family)

    This set up with a factory pipe make the mid-top range scream!
    http://www.youtube.com/twisterad3
