Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sx R&D Intake/Vforce Reeds/46mm Makuni #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location Idaho Age 34 Posts 225 750sx R&D Intake/Vforce Reeds/46mm Makuni Selling as a lot:

- R&D Intake

-------With gasket

- vforce Carbon Reeds

-------With Gaskets

- 46mm Mikuni

-------K&N Filter

-------Air filter adapter

-------Billet throttle wheel



$430 (PayPal Friends and Family) shipped USPS

$443.15 non-friends/family)



This set up with a factory pipe make the mid-top range scream! Attached Images 61685190_2310495832531797_1141413513399369728_n.jpg (210.6 KB, 4 views)

