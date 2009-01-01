|
|
-
Frequent Poster
750sx R&D Intake/Vforce Reeds/46mm Makuni
Selling as a lot:
- R&D Intake
-------With gasket
- vforce Carbon Reeds
-------With Gaskets
- 46mm Mikuni
-------K&N Filter
-------Air filter adapter
-------Billet throttle wheel
$430 (PayPal Friends and Family) shipped USPS
$443.15 non-friends/family)
This set up with a factory pipe make the mid-top range scream!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- twisterad3
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules