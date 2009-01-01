Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 hx #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2007 Location SoCal Age 49 Posts 1,145 1996 hx 1996 Sea Doo HX

717 with 140 even compression

Starts right up

Factory pipe

Blackjack carbs

R&D intake manifold

Worx sponsons

Stainless prop (has dings)

Stock steering (UMI not included)

Needs turf

Seat cover is hard

Calling it a 6/10 is being nice!

No damage or repairs that I can see



Clean CA title with 19 tags

Tote not included

San Diego, CA

$1900/obo



If it doesnt sell, Ill begin the part out, PM me if you need anything.



IMG_4468.jpgIMG_4471.jpgIMG_4472.jpgIMG_4469.jpgIMG_4470.jpg





