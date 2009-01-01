|
Resident Guru
1996 hx
1996 Sea Doo HX
717 with 140 even compression
Starts right up
Factory pipe
Blackjack carbs
R&D intake manifold
Worx sponsons
Stainless prop (has dings)
Stock steering (UMI not included)
Needs turf
Seat cover is hard
Calling it a 6/10 is being nice!
No damage or repairs that I can see
Clean CA title with 19 tags
Tote not included
San Diego, CA
$1900/obo
If it doesnt sell, Ill begin the part out, PM me if you need anything.
IMG_4468.jpgIMG_4471.jpgIMG_4472.jpgIMG_4469.jpgIMG_4470.jpg
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
