F12X slow crank/no crank intermittent

2004 F12X. New main relay, new ECU. Runs great and starts right up usually. Seems like sometimes it will crank 180 degrees or just a little and then you need to let off the starter and go back a few seconds later. It has done it cold and warm, acts like the starter has a bad connection. Could this be the actual starter? solendoid? rectifier? Anyone with experience?

