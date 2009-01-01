|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Code 29... Bad ECU?? Question
Hello!
In the one of my F12 Aquatrax's, showed up the code 29. This suggests that the step motor is bad. However, it is working.
I changed it into another jetski and does not show errors, it works normally (moves out), while changing the ECU means that the error is not displayed.
The broken ECU will only show an error of 25 or can it be also 29?
When I put in another ECU, I have no errors.
Any Ideas?
4 x Honda Aquatrax f-12
1 x Honda Aquatrax f-15X
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- wtxjetskier
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules