Code 29... Bad ECU?? Question

Hello!

In the one of my F12 Aquatrax's, showed up the code 29. This suggests that the step motor is bad. However, it is working.

I changed it into another jetski and does not show errors, it works normally (moves out), while changing the ECU means that the error is not displayed.

The broken ECU will only show an error of 25 or can it be also 29?

When I put in another ECU, I have no errors.



Any Ideas?

