So my 97' Waveraider 700 died a few minutes after starting on the water. Was still warming up and it just shut off. Got it back home and saw there is no spark. I checked the lanyard shut off by unplugging the white/black wires inside (something I read on a post here), but still no spark. I'm thinking it's probably the CDI that is fried. I remember reading a long time ago that you should never jump a jet ski (at least the 2-stroke 90's models) with a car that is running, because the charging voltage can fry it (14v). If that's true, I'm thinking the voltage from a lithium battery might also be too high, and what caused it to fail. Thoughts?

