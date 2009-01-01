|
|
-
I dream skis
WTB: JJ550 Stator (Or Pulser/Exciter)
As the title states, I am looking for a replacement Pulser/Exciter for my 84 JS550. I would be willing to purchase a complete stator assembly if the price is right, or the components if I could figure out how they are wired.
Thanks,
Chris
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules