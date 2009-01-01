Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 wave venture no spark please help! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location GA Age 32 Posts 15 95 wave venture no spark please help! hello and thanks in advance for any help. 1995 Wave venture 700 ran fine last weekend. Parked it. This weekend would not crank. Started checking. Pulled plugs they were soaking wet. Changed plugs. Same thing. Pulled them out of block And turned motor over neither is firing. Pulled the start/stop/lanyard switch apart. Not sure exactly how it supposed to work, but I think it tested good. Red wire has 12+v  ne brown wire has 12v when lanyard key is in but does not when key is out other brown gets 12v when lanyard is in and start button pressed white wires have continuity with black wire when stop button is pressed or if lanyard is pulled out. White wires have no continuity with black wire when lanyard is in and the stop button is not pressed (I assume this grounds out cdi? To cut off engine?)



next, opened black box everything looked very clean and dry. Pulled small orange and black wire from ignition coil. Put my meter on 200 ohms. Checked resistance between orange and black wire. Shows 0.002. This doesnt seem right?!? I cant find the specs on this. Is this bad? If not, where do I go from here. Please help! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules