Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 750 Build Tips and Parts Needed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Norwalk, CA Posts 31 X2 750 Build Tips and Parts Needed So let me just kinda tell you how this all started. Got this complete X2 from a family friend for $150. Got it registered for $65 and now it's time to rebuild it...... nah..... Instead of working on the 650 motor and because the ski had some aftermarket parts it made a good start to a 750 build. The ski came with West Coast Intake Grate, PJS Ride Plate, UMI Steering, glassed hood, Mikuni 44 SBN carb, vortex air filter and west coast water box. Now it did have a Westcoast 650 intake which I traded for 750 ebox. I then did some searching and found a 750 BP motor for $250 in great condition. Also picked up a 750 R&D single carb intake which should arrive soon. I also traded that 650 motor for few small parts for the build: 650sx nozzle, Lanyard Start/Stop faceplate and one or two other things. I plans on modifying the stock exhaust and manifold instead of buying an aftermarket. I will also be doing the carb myself and throwing a few blowsion goodies on it



Take in mind a lot of my trades and deals are with a guy in Westminster who builds and parts skis and has a background at well known ski companies.



Now question:

I have a skat 65 (16.5) impeller that came on the ski I have an option to trade that for a 750 modified impeller I believe that was out of an SXR or should a sell it and use that cash plus some on top for a different impeller?



Also have a few parts I still need:

-650 pump 1" spacer

-Steering Cable

-Bars and Grips



Also need: Gas lines, water lines, mikuni rebuild kit etc. If someone has any of those NEW let me know.



Im probably forgetting things I have, bought, traded but this build has been far a huge money saver and looking for any tips or ideas you guys have from pump mods, parts you have for sale or just join the convo. Last but not least this ski was owned by Jeff "Kamikaze" Kantz and still has his original paint job on it. Ill post photos when im done lol



