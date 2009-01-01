Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: carb question #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2007 Location oregon coast Posts 630 carb question Finished rebuilding a 657X in a '94 XP. Good lower end but a bad piston when I got it. Compression is good, no block leaks. Plugs are slightly on the black side but I'm running premix as well as oil injection for breakin. Also kitted the carbs, twin Mikuni. The kits came with a selection of springs so I used one that matched the original. Engine would flood when the selector was turned on. Loaded up bad at idle but ran strong over 5000rpm. Checked the pop off and it was about 15psi. Changed to the heaviest spring which brought the pop off to about 35psi. idled nice but about 4500rpm it would fall on it's face unless I gave it some choke then hang on. Adjusting carbs doesn't help. Am I right in switching to an in between spring? Idle adjustment screws are bottomed out. I read somewhere that is where they are set, and that the pop off should be 38psi? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules