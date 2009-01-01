Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New to jet skis #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location fullerton Age 26 Posts 7 New to jet skis Ive posted on here before but it was about 5 years ago. My parents are the original owners of a 85 550 stand up and we were given an 88 650sx about 8 years ago. They were last running about 10 years ago. Got the 650 fired up and running today and I keep seeing things about deleting a oil pump. Im new to working on these types of things so dont know a whole lot. Can someone tell me if this ski has the oil pump or if it is already deleted? Thanks in advance! Cant wait to get these back on the water

6697E0D4-25D5-473E-A5EC-1AF72F1F0DA8.jpeg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 46 Posts 10,431 Re: New to jet skis Welcome.



Yes the pump and the tank have been removed. If you look at the front cover on the engine you will see an oval shaped plate, this plate is covering (blocking off) the hole where the OEM oil pump was mounted.

Nice Coffman pipe, looks like it has an aftermarket intake and carb (as well as the K&N) upgrade as well. That’s a nice gift. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules