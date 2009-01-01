Thread: New to jet skis

 New to jet skis
New to jet skis

  Yesterday, 10:58 PM #1
    Greenbergler
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    fullerton
    Age
    26
    Posts
    7

    New to jet skis

    Ive posted on here before but it was about 5 years ago. My parents are the original owners of a 85 550 stand up and we were given an 88 650sx about 8 years ago. They were last running about 10 years ago. Got the 650 fired up and running today and I keep seeing things about deleting a oil pump. Im new to working on these types of things so dont know a whole lot. Can someone tell me if this ski has the oil pump or if it is already deleted? Thanks in advance! Cant wait to get these back on the water
    6697E0D4-25D5-473E-A5EC-1AF72F1F0DA8.jpeg
  Today, 02:14 AM #2
    PrickofMisery
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    46
    Posts
    10,431

    Re: New to jet skis

    Welcome.

    Yes the pump and the tank have been removed. If you look at the front cover on the engine you will see an oval shaped plate, this plate is covering (blocking off) the hole where the OEM oil pump was mounted.
    Nice Coffman pipe, looks like it has an aftermarket intake and carb (as well as the K&N) upgrade as well. That’s a nice gift.
