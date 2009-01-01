Thread: New to jet skis

|
New to jet skis
Ive posted on here before but it was about 5 years ago. My parents are the original owners of a 85 550 stand up and we were given an 88 650sx about 8 years ago. They were last running about 10 years ago. Got the 650 fired up and running today and I keep seeing things about deleting a oil pump. Im new to working on these types of things so dont know a whole lot. Can someone tell me if this ski has the oil pump or if it is already deleted? Thanks in advance! Cant wait to get these back on the water
Re: New to jet skis
Welcome.
Yes the pump and the tank have been removed. If you look at the front cover on the engine you will see an oval shaped plate, this plate is covering (blocking off) the hole where the OEM oil pump was mounted.
Nice Coffman pipe, looks like it has an aftermarket intake and carb (as well as the K&N) upgrade as well. That’s a nice gift.
