Is there a proper side to install the round clear diaphrams? I hate to damage the rubber plugs should I have to pull out and reinstall. Thanks !

Thereís a special tool to do it. I usually use lots of lube and press with my thumb. Iíve heard of people using Allen keys with the ball end too





