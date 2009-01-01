Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 HX Water routing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2009 Location oregon Age 40 Posts 10 95 HX Water routing So I recently picked up a 95 Seadoo HX. I am going through it before I take it on the water to make sure all is good. It has an ADA head and factory pipe, when I look at the water lines they don't make sense to me I may be overthinking it but want to make sure before I take it out for the weekend... I have searched all day and haven't been able to find a diagram or pictures showing how the water lines should be routed. Does anyone have a diagram or some pics that might help me out?IMG_0054[1].JPGIMG_0053[1].JPGIMG_0052[1].JPGIMG_0055[1].JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

