Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1989 Kawasaki 650sx -- I have many questions about the state of my engine... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Belton, TX Posts 3 1989 Kawasaki 650sx -- I have many questions about the state of my engine... Hi everybody! I'm new to the forums but I was hoping to get some advice from the community about my newest project. Apologize for the long initial post, but I have many questions...



This ski had been sitting in someone's garage when I bought it a few years ago.. before I knew anything about skis. The year I bought it, I was able to get it running (after trying to educate myself) with a new battery and carb rebuild/adjustment (non-stock BN44) and it seemed to run pretty well. FYI, it also has an after-market Westcoast intake, a 25cc OceanPro head (more on this later), and stock exhaust.



When I put the ski away at the end of the season (3 years ago), I put some 2-cycle oil into the cylinders and cranked it a few times with the plugs out to distribute the oil before putting it away in a dry storage unit.



Fast-foward to now, when I'm finally ready to recondition the ski -- and the bilge was full of about 1 quart of water and a bunch of 2-cycle oil residue. As far as I can tell, the water must have leaked from somewhere and there was enough oil in the water that the water didn't evaporate for the 3 years it was sitting in storage.



Question 1: Where did the water (and oil) likely come from? Do I need to look for holes in my waterbox/pipe, or is it likely from the engine? If it's from the engine, did it just leak down into the crankcase and out the rear seal?



Before I removed the engine from the hull last week, I took some compression readings. It was an off-brand gauge with a steel riser connected to the spark plug fitting, so I'm guessing that the compression will probably be 10-20psi higher than the 190 reading that I got.



Question 2: with the 25cc OP head, a reading of 190-210 is probably too low, correct, indicating significant wear in the top-end?



So... I took the engine out in order to clean up the bilge, and I thought I'd use my hand-dandy flexible camera to take a look at things in the top-end before I tore it all apart. I didn't want to have it in pieces if I was just going to exchange the motor core for a new one. Please check out the pics and tell me what you think.



Question 3: are the water droplets in the mag cylinder an indication of a blown head gasket? The piston looks much cleaner than the PTO side, which I'm guessing is from "steam cleaning" the piston due to a water leak?



Question 4: are there really no piston rings on the pistons, or are they just the same color as the piston? I thought rings would be a darker color.... but maybe it's just the photo. Surely there's no way the engine would have that high of a compression without rings, right?



Question 5: looking at the walls of the cylinders and tops of the pistons, I'm assuming I'm going to need a complete top end re-do? Do I just need a hone job, or is the cylinder wear significant enough that I'll need to bore it out or get new jugs? Are the pistons salvageable or do those need to be replaced as well (obviously they'll need to be replaced if I bore the cylinders)?



Question 6: do I even want to mess with the crank? I'm assuming that I'll need new seals at the very least, but if there was water sitting down there, maybe that's going be an even bigger mess and I don't have the tools needed to mess with the bearings. It seems to turn by hand smoothly, but who knows what I'm going to find? I haven't pressure tested it, but I can do that if it would even make a difference to peoples' recommendations...



My goal is to have a reliable ski that I can let my teenagers use without worrying that they're going to be stranded on the lake, running on 91 octane or less.



Question 7: I'm assuming that I'm going to have to replace the OP head with a stock head in order to get the compression down to a safe range, once the top-end is fresh?



So, my options are to either work on this piecemeal, or just buy one professionally refurbished from SBT. Cost really isn't a huge issue, but I'd rather not spend any more than I have to in order to get it properly refurbished and reliable. I'm relatively handy, but I don't have any equipment for machining anything so I'd have to get that all done by somebody, and I don't have a bearing press or any experience with welding or crank stuff.



How would y'all recommend I proceed?



Appreciate any insight or recommendations. Thank you!



mag_cylinder_1.jpgpto_top_view_3.jpgpto_top_view_2.jpgpto_top_view_1.jpgpto_piston_side.jpgpto_cylinder_2.jpgpto_cylinder_1.jpgmag_top_view_4.jpgmag_top_view_3.jpgmag_top_view_2.jpgmag_top_view_1.jpgmag_piston_side.jpgmag_cylinder_3.jpg Attached Images mag_cylinder_2.jpg (454.2 KB, 0 views)

mag_cylinder_2.jpg (454.2 KB, 0 views) pto_crank_seal.jpg (1.10 MB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules